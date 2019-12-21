‘Coordination between govt, private sector must’

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 20

Secretary of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MoCIT) Deepak Subedi has said that the information, communication and technology (ICT) sector of the country is still lagging behind due to lack of coordination between the government and private sector.

As the country has stepped into the digital era, Secretary Subedi stressed on cooperation with the private sector to develop ICT sector of the country. “There are a lot of innovative ideas in the country, but the problem lies in lack of coordination to harness them,” he said. “The private sector must approach us with their issues if there are any, and come up with suggestions to make this sector better in the future.”

Addressing the ICT Start-up and Innovation Mela 2019, Subedi further mentioned that the government has always appreciated ICT promotional programmes like the ICT Mela. “Today the world has entered into the information technology world without which no country can imagine their development,” he said. “Realising this fact the government has introduced the concept of ‘Digital Nepal’ and this project cannot succeed without the private sector’s support.”

He said that ICT development in Nepal is in the doldrums at the moment. “The government is a policymaker. Sometimes, even the government may not have the knowledge about related issues where we need the help of private sector,” he added. Subedi further called on the private sector to come up with their issues and ideas for discussions and to find viable solutions.

ICT Start-up and Innovation Mela which kicked off today will continue till Saturday. Around 54 start-up companies have participated in the event, said Rajan Lamsal, coordinator of the event. This year the major attraction of the event is a model of the country’s first own satellite NepaliSat-1, also known as Bird NPL. Likewise, football competition among robots is another attraction of the event, he added.

Various software developers, drone and rocket developers are participating in the event. Seminars and workshops on artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT) and cloud technology, start-ups and entrepreneurship are also being conducted during the event. The organisers expect around 10,000 visitors during the course of the event.

A version of this article appears in print on December 21, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

