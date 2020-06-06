Coronavirus insurance policy gets continuity

KATHMANDU, JUNE 5
A day after the Insurance Board instructed all non-life insurance companies to halt the Corona Insurance scheme, it has directed them to give continuity to the scheme.
Though the Corona Insurance scheme was included in the budget for fiscal 2020-21, non-life insurance firms had decided to put it off yesterday as per the direction of Insurance Board as they feared huge financial burden amidst growing number of COV- ID-19 cases across the country.
Non-life insurance companies had decided not to sell the policy, assuming that the amount to be paid in claims will be very high.
However, Insurance Board — the insurance sector regulator — today directed non-life insurance firms to give continuity to the coronavirus insurance scheme after the government assured to share the risk with the insurance firms given the increasing cases of COVID-19 across the country.
It is learnt that Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada had asked the Insurance Board to ensure continuity of the coronavirus insurance scheme assuring that the government will share the risk with insurance firms, following which the board directed insurance firms to give continuity to the programme.
Raju Raman Poudel, executive director of Insurance Board, confirmed that non-life insurance companies have been asked to resume the coronavirus insurance scheme. “Amid rise in demand of the coronavirus insurance policy, which had worried insurance firms, the government has assured to share the risks involved.
Thus, insurance firms have been asked not to halt the scheme,” said Poudel.
Following a direction to this effect, insurance firms have given continuity to the scheme, informed Chunky Chhetri, general secretary of Nepal Insurance Association.
Earlier, the board had directed non-life insurance companies to provide the insurance scheme in view of the growing threat of coronavirus pandemic, especially to cover the low-income people affected by the pandemic. The Insurance Board had fixed premium at Rs 500 for each individual and Rs 300 for an additional family member, for those who take out policies worth Rs 50,000. The board has directed insurance firms to charge Rs 1,000 per person and Rs 600 for an additional family member if the policy is worth Rs 100,000. As per the Insurance Board, more than 227,000 people have taken out corona insurance, so far.
KATHMANDU: Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Girirajmani Pokharel, has said decision regarding the Secondary Education Examination (SEE) and examination of Grade 11 and 12 would be taken within a week. In a virtual discussion organized by Education Journalists Network on Thursday, M Read More...
KATHMANDU: 2020 KA6, an Apollo asteroid, will fly by the earth within a distance of 0.02987 au (astronomical units), which is about 4468488.398 kilometres, today at an approximation of 5:41 pm Nepali Standard Time. According to the specification of NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (C Read More...
Kathmandu, June 5 Stranded Nepali nationals arrive on Friday at the Tribhuvan International Airport from Myanmar on a chartered flight arranged by the government to rescue targeted set of 40,000 Nepalis stranded abroad in the first phase. Photo: Naresh Shrestha/THT Read More...
BEIJING/SHANGHAI: ByteDance, owner of the global hit short-video app TikTok, has shut down its artificial-intelligence-based news aggregator TopBuzz, one of the company’s earliest products aimed at the global stage. “We’re proud of the work that we accomplished with TopBuzz, but (we) have d Read More...
SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook Inc will start labelling Russian, Chinese and other state-controlled media organizations, and later this summer will block any ads from such outlets that target US users, it said on Thursday. The world's biggest social network will apply the label to Russia's Sputnik, Ir Read More...
Twitter Inc has disabled US President Donald Trump's campaign tribute video to George Floyd on its platform, citing a copyright complaint. The clip, which is a collation of photos and videos of protest marches and instances of violence in the aftermath of Floyd's death, has Trump speaking in th Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 278 new coronavirus transmission cases have been reported in Nepal of Friday, taking the national tally to 2912. Of the total people infected with the novel coronavirus, 2717 are male while 195 are female. Friday's new cases comprise of 267 males and 11 females. On Thursd Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population in its regular media briefing confirmed yet another coronavirus related death in the country. With this, Nepal's official Covid-19 death toll has advanced to 11. A 20-year-old who died on Thursday morning in Panchapuri Municipality-1 of Surkhet aft Read More...