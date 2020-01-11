Court orders Yeti Group to halt construction of building in Durbar Marg

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 10

The Patan High Court today directed Yeti Group to halt the ongoing construction of a commercial building at the property of Nepal Trust in Durbar Marg.

In response to a writ filed by Advocate Pariwartan Rai stating that the construction of the commercial building was flawed, a single bench of Judge Nahakul Subedi today issued the order directing Yeti Group to stop construction works at the site.

Citing Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Nepal Trust and Thamserku Developers, a sister organisation of Yeti Group, as defendants, the writ petitioner had stated that Yeti Group was given the property of Nepal Trust on lease unlawfully.

Registering the writ, Rai had argued that the state had incurred a loss of Rs five billion while Nepal Trust leased the land to the developers for 30 years.

Meanwhile, the High Court has also summoned all parties involved in the case for a discussion.

