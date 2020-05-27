COVID-19 battered industry wishes for tax and interest payment waivers, sops in Nepal’s Budget

KATHMANDU: Finance Minister Yuba Raj Khatiwada is scheduled to present Nepal’s annual budge for fiscal 2020-21 at 4 pm on Thursday.
The Economic Survey presented by the finance minister in the federal parliament on Wednesday paints a very grim picture of the economy. The COVID-19 crisis has pulled down Nepal’s macro economic indicators drastically.
GDP growth for the current fiscal is poised to dip to 2.3%. The government had estimated the economy would grow at 8.5%.
The crisis has hit the economy hard, with all major industries in a tailspin with job losses and payment defaults.
We spoke with a cross section of Industry to understand what they expected from Khatiwada’s budget.
Bhawani Rana, president, Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry says the Budget should focus on protecting citizens from the Corona virus pandemic and reviving industry from the “COVID-19 shock.”
Shreejana Rana, president, Hotel Association of Nepal says tax concessions and Tourism Development Fund are urgently needed for the bleeding hospitality industry.
Umesh Prasad Singh, acting president of Federation of Nepal Cottage and Small Industries counts subsidised electricity and rent as a major expectations from the budget.
Madan Lamsal, General Secretary of Media Society says the budget must announce subsidised loans and ensure sustainability of media houses and the staff they employ.
Film Director Dipendra Lama wants a special package of Financial sops for the film industry and more funding through the Film Development Board.
Given the state of the country’s finances, most industry insiders concede they are not very optimistic about the budget granting them their wish list. Most are looking at a challenging fiscal year ahead.
SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter on Tuesday for the first time prompted readers to check the facts in tweets sent by US President Donald Trump, warning that his claims about mail-in ballots were false and had been debunked by fact checkers. The move marked a dramatic shift for the social network, Trump Read More...
KATHMANDU, MAY 26 The government is yet to take any concrete decision on how to manage quarantine and health facilities, accommodation and visa process for those preparing to return to the country from abroad, including those from major labour destinations. Government officials have made frequ Read More...
Kathmandu, May 26 A woman, who tested positive for coronavirus infection and was undergoing treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, tested negative twice in the rapid diagnostic test. However, she tested positive for the infection in the polymerase chain reaction test in the National Read More...
Rajbiraj, May 26 A pregnant woman staying in home quarantine at Simara Chowk of Kanchanrup Municipality, Saptari, died today. Saptari District Hospital said that the woman aged 24 had died at home at around 7:00am today. “The deceased woman’s throat swab sample was collected and sent to BP Read More...
Kathmandu, May 26 Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has once again called on the government to announce relief package for journalists and media houses. Issuing a statement on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of Nepal Press Union today, Deuba expressed concern about scores of jo Read More...
Bajura, May 26 Quarantine facility at Malika Higher Secondary School in Bajura headquarters, Martadi, is at high risk of COVDI-19. A total of 93 people, who recently returned from India have been kept in the quarantine facility. They came from red-zone in India. But, they have not undergone Read More...
Kathmandu, May 26 The Women and Social Development Committee of the House of Representatives has directed the federal and provincial governments to bring gender-responsible budget for the fiscal 2020-21 in the wake of adverse situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Chairperson of the parli Read More...
Per capita income to increase to Rs 126,018 Despite joblessness absolute poverty to decline KATHMANDU, MAY 26 Halt in economic activities as a result of the lockdown that the government has imposed to control the spread of the COVID-19 contagion was expected to hit the country's econom Read More...