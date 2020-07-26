COVID-19 boosts prices of precious metals

KATHMANDU, JULY 25
Price of precious metals surged significantly during the trading week between July 19 and 24.
According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold price was set at Rs 92,500 per tola on Sunday and it fell by Rs 200 a tola on Monday to Rs 92,300 per tola. However, on Tuesday gold price again went up by Rs 400 a tola to Rs 92,700 per tola.
On Wednesday, gold was traded at Rs 94,000 a tola as its price went up by Rs 1,300 per tola and reached Rs 94,500 a tola on Thursday increasing by Rs 500 per tola. On Friday, price of the precious yellow metal reached a new all-time high price of Rs 95,800 a tola by soaring Rs 1,300 per tola.
Gold price surged by Rs 3,600 a tola during the review week compared to the closing rate of Rs 92,200 per tola in the previous week.
FeNeGoSiDA has stated that the global economy is struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. As big industries and businesses are facing losses, investors are investing in gold rather than any other industry at the moment, which has consequently raised its demand and subsequently its price.
Meanwhile, Reuters reported that the safe-haven gold pierced the $1,900 per ounce ceiling on Friday for the first time since 2011 as a worsening US-China row added to fears over the hit to a global economy already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Reuters, physical gold rates flipped to a discount in India this week as local prices surged while China’s discounts slipped further on weak retail demand, with silver emerging as a preferred asset in most Asian hubs.
Meanwhile, silver price also rose significantly during the review period.
As per FeNeGoSiDA, silver was priced at Rs 1,005 a tola on Sunday and it went down by five rupees per tola on Monday to Rs 1,000 a tola. However on Tuesday, silver price surged by Rs 40 per tola to Rs 1,040 a tola. On Wednesday, price of the grey metal reached Rs 1,135 per tola, increasing by Rs 95 a tola.
On Thursday, silver price increased by Rs 10 per tola to Rs 1,145 a tola.
On Friday, silver price increased by five rupees per tola to close the trading week at Rs 1,150 a tola. Silver price in the domestic market increased by Rs 115 per tola this trading week compared to the closing rate of Rs 995 a tola in the previous week.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 26, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, JULY 24 Gold price in the domestic market hit a record high of Rs 95,800 per tola today. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold price reached a new peak today going up by Rs 1,300 a tola overnight. On Thursday, gold was at prev Read More...
DHANGADHI: Two years have passed since 13-year-old Nirmala Panta of Bhimdatta Municipality-2 in Kanchanpur district was raped and murdered, but the culprit(s) have not been found yet. The victim’s family and others standing together with them, pursuing justice, have become disappointed. Pan Read More...
KATHMANDU: Advanced College of Engineering and Management (ACEM) hosted a webinar in partnership with the United States Embassy in Kathmandu titled “Post Covid Prospects in Engineering and Education. Engineering, Education and the Pandemic: Where is the World Headed?” Dr Henri P Gavin, Profes Read More...
HOUSTON: Residents in several south Texas communities were urged to evacuate on Friday ahead of a storm expected to bring hurricane winds and heavy rain this weekend. Tropical storm Hanna strengthened and is expected to make landfall on Saturday about 50 miles (80 km) south of Corpus Christi, T Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is positioning himself as a champion regulation-cutter in the leadup to the Nov. 3 election, but in between his showy red-tape-cutting events, his deregulatory agenda is taking a beating in the courts. One day, he’s hailing a massive rollback to one of the nat Read More...
When the National Basketball Association restarts its coronavirus-interrupted season on July 30 in its “bubble” in Orlando, Florida, the stands could have more than 300 fans - none of whom will actually be in the arena. Microsoft Corp and the NBA said on Friday they have joined forces to put Read More...
Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have distanced themselves from an upcoming book on their time in the royal family, saying they were not interviewed for the biography and did not make any contributions to it. The book, entitled ‘Finding Freedom’, is due to be published in August Read More...
NEW DELHI: India began its first human trials of a novel coronavirus vaccine candidate as the world's second-most populous country recorded nearly 49,000 new cases. The additional infections take India's total to more than 1.3 million on Saturday, with surges seen in a quarter of the country's 36 Read More...