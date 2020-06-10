‘COVID-19 to shrink global economy by 5.2pc this year’

KATHMANDU, JUNE 9
The swift and massive shock of the coronavirus pandemic and shutdown measures to contain it have plunged the global economy into a severe contraction.
According to World Bank forecasts, global economy will shrink by 5.2 per cent this year. That would represent deepest recession since the World War II, with the largest fraction of economies experiencing declines in per capita output since 1870, the World Bank says in its June 2020 Global Economic Prospects.
Economic activity among advanced economies is anticipated to shrink seven per cent in 2020. Emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) are expected to shrink by 2.5 per cent this year, their first contraction as a group in at least 60 years.
Per capita incomes are expected to decline by 3.6 per cent, which will tip millions of people into extreme poverty this year.
The blow is hitting hardest in countries where the pandemic has been the most severe and where there is heavy reliance on global trade, tourism, commodity exports, and external financing. While the magnitude of disruption will vary from region to region, all EMDEs have vulnerabilities that are magnified by external shocks.
“This is a deeply sobering outlook, with the crisis likely to leave long-lasting scars and pose major global challenges,”
World Bank Group Vice President for Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions, Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, has been quoted as saying in a media release. “Our first order of business is to address the global health and economic emergency. Beyond that, the global community must unite to find ways to rebuild as robust a recovery as possible to prevent more people from falling into poverty and unemployment.”
Under the baseline forecast — which assumes that the pandemic recedes sufficiently to allow the lifting of domestic mitigation measures by mid-year in advanced economies and a bit later in EMDEs, that adverse global spillovers ease during the second half of the year, and that dislocations in financial markets are not long-lasting — global growth is forecast to rebound to 4.2 per cent in 2021, as advanced economies grow 3.9 per cent and EMDEs bounce back by 4.6 per cent.
However, the outlook is highly uncertain and downside risks are predominant, including the possibility of a more protracted pandemic, financial upheaval, and retreat from global trade and supply linkages. A downside scenario could lead the global economy to shrink by as much as eight per cent this year, followed by a sluggish recovery in 2021 of just over one per cent.
KATHMANDU: More than half of Singapore's new COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, according to co-head of Singapore's virus taskforce. Majority of the outbreaks in Singapore, one of the countries with the highest infection in Asia with more than 38,000 cases, have occurred in dormitories housing migr Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 Sales of medicines have declined significantly during the lockdown period. According to the Association of Pharmaceutical Producers of Nepal (APPON), medicine sales have slumped by 94 per cent, while its orders have also plunged by 92 per cent during the lockdown period. A Read More...
KATHMANDU Renovation of cultural heritage sites and monuments of the Valley that had been halted due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, is gradually getting back on track with the onset of monsoons. The cultural heritage sites that were being reconstructed or renovated had Read More...
LAMJUNG: Farmers have begun paddy cultivation where irrigation facilities are available in Lamjung district. With rice plantation season approaching, farmers are planting paddy saplings along the river in different places in the district through canal-fed irrigation. Farmers have been plantin Read More...
CHITWAN: First death related to the coronavirus infection has been reported in Chitwan district, on Tuesday. The deceased is a 68-year-old male of Bharatpur Metropolitan City-11. He was transferred from Narayani Community Hospital where he was undergoing treatment to Bharatpur Hospital after he w Read More...
Cricket West Indies (CWI) said the team had departed for their tour of England on Monday after testing negative for COVID-19, with Floyd Reifer filling in for India-based batting coach Monty Desai, who cannot join the side due to travel restrictions. The team departed from Antigua after under Read More...
KATHMANDU: Government of the United States of America has announced an additional $5.5 million in new funding, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), to mitigate the secondary impacts of COVID-19 transmission in Nepal. The new funding brings the United States Government's CO Read More...
An Iranian citizen who provided information to US and Israeli intelligence services on the whereabouts of Iran’s slain top commander Qassem Soleimani will be executed soon, Iran’s judiciary said on Tuesday. On Jan. 3, a US drone strike in Iraq killed Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Read More...