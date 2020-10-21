COVID anxiety: BFIs to stay shut for five days starting Friday

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 20

Banks and financial institutions (BFIs) will remain closed for five days starting from Friday.

Due to the upcoming festivals, BFIs will be closed for five days from Friday, thus Nepal Bankers’ Association (NBA) has requested all customers to visit their banks in the next two days to complete their urgent works.

Issuing a statement today, the NBA has announced that all BFIs will stay closed for Dashain holiday.

Last year, a few branches of all banks were open for emergency services in several areas. However, this year no branches will be open from Friday till October 27.

The notice has further mentioned that though the banks will be closed during this period, digital banking services like mobile banking and internet banking will still be in operation.

The association has stated that ATM outlets will also stay open during the period.

“Considering the increasing threat of COVID-19 infection, the association has decided to close BFIs and not provide any services during the festive holiday. If any customer has any work pending then they need to visit their respective banks in the next two days. Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 infections, there is a problem in the service flow of banks and financial institutions,” reads the notice.

The association has also called for making maximum use of digital banking services to prevent the coronavirus infection from spreading.

According to the NBA, more than 3,700 employees of different BFIs across the country have been diagnosed with the virus so far.

“With the availability of digital banking services, there won’t be much problem with the closure of banks for five days. Moreover, to prevent the infection from spreading and keep oneself secure, the association requests all customers to utilise digital banking,” reads the notice.

Currently, the banks are the most crowded places with high risk of transmission of the contagion.

“Thus, we request people to use ATMs and digital banking services for any type of transactions,” the notice adds.

A version of this article appears in print on October 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook