Dabur hand sanitiser

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Dabur Nepal has launched ‘Dabur Instant Hand Sanitiser’, an alcohol-based hand sanitiser in line with the company’s vision of ‘Health and well-being of every household’.

The sanitiser contains 80 per cent alcohol v/v and is launched with DDA compliance, as per a media release.

Available initially in major supermarkets and e-commerce platforms, Dabur Instant Hand Sanitiser provides protection from germs without requiring soap and water. The brand is currently available in 150ml bottles at Rs 175.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 2, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook