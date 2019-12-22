Dang becomes self-sufficient on food production

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

DANG: Dang has become self-sufficient on production of food, including rice, maize, wheat, millet, barley and buckwheat, with the annual production rate reaching 123,581 metric tons and the consumption being 115,179 metric tons.

District saves 8401.83 metric tons of its production annually, said Agricultural Knowledge Center’s Assistant Information Officer, Phirtuman Chaudhary. While the production is increasing each year, the surplus production is exported, he added.

According to Chaudhary, the estimated population in the district is 636,349 and the existing production is enough to meet their food requirement.

Annual population growth in Dang is 1.78 per year while per person annual consumption is 181 kilograms.

