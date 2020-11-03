Daraz 11.11 sale

KATHMANDU: Alibaba’s 11.11 has evolved from a China-only ‘singles day sale’ to now the largest ‘Global Shopping Festival’ celebrated in many countries across the world and surpassing Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Year-End campaigns combined in sales volume.
This year’s 11.11 sale in Nepal will host more than 6,000 sellers, 160-plus global and domestic brands, and more than 500,000 products.
The mega sale event will present customers with a number of opportunities to save via mega deals, prepayment discounts, flash sales, bundle offers, free shipping, flat discounts from various sellers as well as brands, and much more, as per a press release.
The company estimates to host more than 500,000 users during the day of 11.11. To gear up for Nepal’s largest online sale day, Daraz has hired close to 900 delivery riders and customer care agents to ensure fast delivery in 27 cities and best customer service.
A version of this article appears in print on November 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
