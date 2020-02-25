Daraz brings ‘Appy Shopping’ campaign

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: With a motive to make shopping on the app more fun, Daraz has announced its first shopping campaign for 2020 with ‘Appy Shopping’.

In place from February 25 to March 2, this week-long campaign focuses on delivering unique and interactive app experiences to customers through an array of entertaining features, as per a media release. The interactive In-App Game Zone offers Daraz app users a chance to play exciting games and win amazing gift hampers.

In addition, Crazy Flash Sale will be held at specific timings, offering huge discounts on products like clothing, cameras, phones, electronics, beauty products, and more.

This app exclusive shopping extravaganza is also filled with mega deals of up to 60 per cent off on an array of products. Moreover, users can slash prices of products through ‘Crazy Vouchers’.

The campaign will also feature free delivery, free gifts, bundle offers, and many more. Besides these, customers can also enjoy further discounts by making pre-payments using debit or credit cards of Daraz’s banking partners — Nabil Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Siddhartha Bank and NIC Asia Bank.

