Daraz launches Jagriti

KATHMANDU: Marking the occasion of International Women’s Day, Daraz has launched a new initiative ‘Jagriti’ focusing on empowering women entrepreneurs.

Through this initiative, Daraz aims to promote women entrepreneurs and sellers by providing more visibility of their products to thousands of customers of Daraz, as per a media release.

Moreover, Daraz will contribute 10 per cent of the proceeds raised from the ‘Jagriti’ initiative on International Women’s Day to a women-based NGO named Women Act.

This campaign will commence from March 8 and will be in place till March 16. Showing solidarity with Daraz, Sunrise Bank, the official bank partner, has exclusively offered a further discount of 15 per cent or up to Rs 1,500. To avail the discount, customers must make prepayments using the debit/credit card of Sunrise Bank on International’s Women’s Day.

Furthermore, there will be exclusive discounts and offers on women’s fashion, accessories, health and beauty, lifestyle products and many more. Customers can also get more discounts on the products using Jagriti Vouchers of Rs 150, Rs 250 and Rs 350.

