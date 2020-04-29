Daraz’s initiative

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Daraz, the leading online marketplace in the country, has launched Daraz Seller Sahayatri Programme — a programme through which the platform is inviting retailers and businesses across the country to set up their digital ventures on Daraz to diversify their revenue streams beyond traditional brick and mortar.

Under the programme, Daraz Nepal will not charge any marketplace fees to SMEs on the sales made from the platform for the months of May and June this year. The total local support package includes subsidies of more than Rs 5.5 million, as per a media release.

The company is providing a swift online store setup so that new businesses can start selling on Daraz as early as possible.

Furthermore, businesses will also have access to analytical tools, free-of-cost education and training on e-commerce operations through Daraz University as the platform focuses on education to ensure sellers can optimise their business on Daraz.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 29, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.



Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook