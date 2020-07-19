DDC sales down by Rs 3 million per day during lockdown period

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, JULY 18

The government-owned Dairy Development Corporation (DDC) has been incurring a daily loss of Rs three million during the lockdown period.

Moreover, its capital worth Rs one billion has also been blocked as a large quantity of milk powder and butter remains stored in its cold storage.

“During the lockdown, sales of milk powder and butter were almost halted due to which we are facing difficulties to pay farmers,” informed Rudra Prasad Poudel, managing director of DDC.

In the last three months milk collection has increased by 15 per cent, however the market for milk has declined by 20 per cent and that of milk products by 40 per cent. In the last one month the corporation produced 850 tonnes of cheese and 600 tonnes of butter and it still has 3.7 million litres of milk in stock this year.

“Due to this, our loss amount has increased,” he added.

However, despite the lockdown DDC is planning to bring new products in the market.

“Starting from this year we have started producing ghee made of cow milk that costs Rs 1,000 per litre,” Poudel said.

The new product was launched by Agriculture Minister Ghanashyam Bhusal on the occasion of the corporation’s 53rd anniversary on Thursday.

As its stocks are lying idle, the corporation has also offered discount on yak cheese.

As per Poudel, currently the corporation has around 12,000 kg of yak cheese in stock. Moreover, DDC has also provided discounts to the authorised sellers of DDC milk powder and milk.

The corporation has also collaborated with supermarkets and retailers by providing seller incentives to sell its products. Meanwhile, as the lockdown has eased it has started exporting milk products to Japan among other countries, Poudel informed.

Apparently, DDC has stored its milk powder and butter in cold stores owned by the private sector. It has been currently spending around Rs 900,000 per month to store cheese and butter in private cold stores located in Hetauda and Kathmandu.

DDC was planning to sell its cheese during the Visit Nepal 2020 campaign. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic the campaign was cancelled.

