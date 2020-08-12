Debate on inviting strategic partnership in NT resurfaces

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 11
The issue of bringing in a strategic partner in the government-owned Nepal Telecom (NT) which has been in discussion since long has resurfaced once again following the start of a study by the company regarding the possible modality of bringing such a partner in the company.
Following a direction from the privatisation committee led by Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada recently, NT has formed a committee to study an effective modality of welcoming a strategic partner company in the telecom.
“We have formed a committee to study the prospects of bringing a strategic partner and other operation modalities.
NT will initiate other required steps in this regard based on the recommendation of the committee,” informed Dilli Adhikari, managing director of NT. He mentioned that NT will invite the strategic partner through competition once the modality is confirmed.
Addressing a parliamentary committee meeting a few days ago, Finance Minister Khatiwada had said that NT itself should decide over what type of strategic partner it requires to boost commercial competitiveness of the telecom firm. Moreover, he had said that the government is ready to facilitate NT by easing procurement policies to invite a strategic partner in the company.
The issue regarding bringing a strategic partner in NT has been discussed since years. A few years back, NT had even hired a consultant and studied possible modalities of inviting such a partner.
NT, in December 2016, had signed an agreement with Analysys Mason Ltd of the United Kingdom to provide consultancy services to NT to acquire a strategic partner. The UK-based company had provided consultation service to NT in a bid to select a suitable foreign telecom firm for partnership.
The consultant company had carried out the due diligence audit (DDA) of NT and submitted the audit report to the telecom firm last year. The company had also prepared a tender document to acquire a strategic partner for NT. To prepare the DDA, Nepal Telecom had paid the consultant company a fee of Rs 190 million.
Though the consultant had submitted its study report to NT’s board, the process of bringing a strategic partner in NT has not been in the priority of the government.
Of late, Finance Minister Khatiwada, who was also been given the responsibility of the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, is in favour of enhancing the commercial competitiveness of NT by bringing a strategic partner.
ALONG THE GANGES: More than 2,000 years ago, a powerful king built a fort on the banks of India’s holiest river, on the fringes of what is now a vast industrial city. Today, little of the ancient construction remains, except for mounds of rubble that tannery workers pick through for bricks to b Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a US Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon. He returned minutes later, saying there had been a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control. Read More...
Last year, two world-class wheelchair basketball coaches visited Nepal to conduct an intensive sports training aimed at raising the level of sports in the country. The training brought together more than 40 female and male wheelchair basketball players in Kathmandu - athletes and citizens living wit Read More...
DUBAI: A report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released on Tuesday said the World Food Programme would be sending 50,000 tonnes of wheat flour to Beirut to stabilise Lebanon's wheat supply. A Reuters report on Friday revealed Lebanon's government held no Read More...
KATHMANDU: The plan to allow resumption of long-distance public transportation from August 17 across the country has again been cancelled. The Cabinet meeting held on Monday decided to resume flight operations from September 1 citing worsening situation due to surge in the number of COVID-19 case Read More...
BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho left with his team for a pre-season training camp in Switzerland on Monday with the German club saying the talented player would stay after a contract extension to 2023. Sancho has been the target of several top clubs with ongoing speculation of a Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Dhulikhel-based Kathmandu University (KU) has decided to shut down for the next 15 days starting today, owing to the growing risk of coronavirus infection. Issuing a notice on Monday, University registrar Prof Dr Subodh Sharma said all services (except most essential services Read More...