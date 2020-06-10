DoCSCP penalises 186 firms, seals five during lockdown

KATHMANDU, JUNE 9
Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection (DoCSCP) has taken action against 186 firms during the lockdown period.
To facilitate consumers during the lockdown, the department had provided online service for registering complaints. Based on those complaints, the department has been monitoring the market.
The department has received a total of 1,070 complaints as of Monday, of which 186 firms were penalised, while five have been sealed and their proprietors have been asked to visit the department to furnish their clarification.
Meanwhile, 11 other firms have been called for a justification statement.
In recent weeks, most of the complaints are related to internet speed and online delivery services, said Rabindra Acharya, director of the department.
“During the initial days of the lockdown, most of the complaints were related to shortage of liquefied petroleum gas and food items, but now most complaints are regarding slow internet speed and the excessive amount being charged by online delivery services,” he informed.
According to Acharya, most of the online delivery services are not legally registered and some of them are charging more than the price mentioned in the product label.
“We have found some online delivery services are taking advantage of the lockdown to earn a quick buck,” he said. “We have taken action against those service providers who are supposed to be involved in some other business but are providing delivery service and working as middlemen between customers and traders at the moment,” he stated.
Meanwhile, others are buying products from the wholesale market and selling them at a higher rate to the consumers, Acharya said. “We have taken action against those service providers who have separate businesses but are providing online services during the lockdown only,” he added.
The department has counselled some of them, while it has slapped penalties of up to Rs 50,000 on others.
According to the department, a total of Rs 11.6 million has been collected via penalties during the lockdown.
“The online platform that we launched has become very effective in compiling complaints and communicating with the consumers,” Acharya mentioned.
The department had started collecting complaints via various online platforms from March 25.
