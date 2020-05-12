DoCSCP receives most complaints of LPG shortage

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











Kathmandu, May 11

The most number of complaints that the Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection (DoCSCP) has been receiving during this lockdown period is related to the shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The department has arranged an online platform for the convenience of consumers to register the complaints. Consumers who have lodged their complaints on this online platform can also follow the status of their

complaints. They can find out whether their complaints have been addressed or not.

According to the department, a total of 992 complaints have been registered over 49 days of the lockdown period. As per the data compiled, among all these complaints, around 500 complaints are related to lack of LPG. During the lockdown, the department has inspected a total of 29 gas stores that were registered under ‘urgent issues’. Among them, it has taken action against three stores while the issues related to other gas outlets were resolved on consensus, states the report.

After shortage of LPG, the most complaints that have been registered are related to lack of food items and price hike in food items. A total of 178 complaints related to lack of food items in the market have been registered, while 95 complaints related to price hike have been registered during the lockdown.

The department has stated that there has been shortage of LPG and food items during the lockdown as supply has been affected.

Meanwhile, a total of 17 cases of slow internet speed have also been registered, while others are related to miscellaneous issues.

Starting from March 25, the department had started collecting complaints via the online platform. The department has been collecting complaints via Facebook, Viber, Imo, Twitter and also e-mail and SMS services under the Consumer Right Management Information System. Currently, there are three operators to receive calls through the tollfree number while eight other officials have been assigned to respond to online complaints, informed Rabindra Acharya, director of DoCSCP.

“We have been receiving complaints through the online platform and we are taking action based on the importance of the issue,” he said. “If the case is not so serious we generally counsel the consumers and warn the related trader or supplier.”

Today, the department slapped a fine of Rs 300,000 on the BigMart outlet located at Hattigauda for selling food items at higher rates.

During the lockdown period, the department inspected a total of 140 companies, among which it has taken action against 59 firms. The department has collected a sum of Rs 7.7 million in fines so far.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 12, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook