Department of Foreign Employment starts issuing re-entry permits

KATHMANDU, JULY 2
The government has decided to issue re-entry labour permit for people wanting to go abroad for foreign employment from today.
With this decision, migrant workers who had come home from various foreign destinations before the lockdown was imposed by the government to control the coronavirus outbreak will now be able to go back for employment.
Kumar Dahal, director general of Department of Foreign Employment, said that the re-entry labour permit for foreign employment, which had been suspended for the past four months due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been reopened.
“We have received a letter from Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security (MoLESS) to issue re-entry labour permit to those who come to the office from today,” he said, adding, the permits will be provided for all the countries where foreign employment has been opened. However, Dahal said new labour approvals will not be available for the moment and a decision on that will be taken soon.
Concerned labour offices in Kathmandu began issuing re-entry permits from today itself whereas those outside the valley will resume the service from Sunday, he informed. “Needful social distancing and other safety measures prescribed by the government will be implemented while distributing the permits,” he informed.
Though the permits can be acquired now, regular flights are still suspended till July 22. Dahal, however, mentioned that the workers facing an emergency situation can get approval to fly back to their labour destinations on repatriation flights.
The COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre had allowed the MoLESS to issue re-entry permits on June 21.
Following the directive from High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COV- ID-19, the department had indefinitely suspended acceptance of applications for labour permits for foreign employment from March 12.
KATHMANDU: A 49-day-old infant diagnosed with Covid-19 passed away on Wednesday evening at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), where he was receiving treatment. Ministry of Health and Population, in its regular press briefing, confirmed the passing of the baby. The infant -- resident o Read More...
LONDON: Prince Harry stressed the need to tackle institutional racism during a speech he recorded for Wednesday's ceremony for the Diana Awards, a charity for young people set up to honor his late mother. In a video message shown in the virtual ceremony, the Duke of Sussex said that “institutio Read More...
PANCHTHAR, JULY 1 A campaign launched by Siddhapokhari Sewa Sadan to collect a fund of Rs 10 million by chipping in Rs 1 per day is gaining steam in Panchthar. Sewa Sadan had started the campaign with the aim of keeping helpless and abandoned senior citizens in an ashram two years ago. As p Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 1 Owing to easy availability of loans from the banks and financial institutions, the secondary market witnessed a bull run for the second consecutive day today. Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) witnessed three positive circuit breakers and trading was suspended for the rest of the Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 1 A total of nine repatriation flights were conducted today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), 1,342 Nepalis from five destinations were evacuated today. As per TIA, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) conducted three flights. The national flag carrier repatriate Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 1 Transport entrepreneurs have said that if the government does not allow resumption of public transport services soon, they will have to take to the streets like the taxi entrepreneurs have been doing. After meeting Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Basanta Ku Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 1 Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has marked its 62 years of service today. Since its establishment in 1958, NAC has witnessed lots of ups and downs and finally the national flag carrier is on a way for betterment, states a press statement issued today. Already facing loss, Read More...
Kathmandu, July 02 Workers pluck grass from under the water collected in the pond, at Ranipokhari, Kathmandu, on Thursday, July 02, 2020. Read More...