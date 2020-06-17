DoI not to charge any fee on tourist visa

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, JUNE 16

Department of Immigration (DoI) has decided not to charge any late fee or visa renewal fee while extending tourist visas. It had resumed visa services on Monday and had charged visa fee from foreigners for visa extension on Monday and today. On April 8, however, the department had announced that it would not charge any late fee or visa renewal fee within the first seven days of resumption of visa services.

However, after facing huge criticism the DoI has again announced it will not charge late fee starting from Wednesday.

Issuing a notice today the department has said that foreign nationals with any visa type valid up to March 21 and departing within June 21 can extend their visa without any charges related to visa fee, late fee and penalty at the Immigration Office located at Tribhuvan International Airport.

Meanwhile, the department has also decided to issue only non-tourist visa — working, marriage, relation, business, NRN and others — on June 17. “Only those foreign nationals opting and eligible for non-tourist visa can apply for visa online on June 17,” reads the notice.

The DoI has further mentioned that foreign nationals with an appointment for June 17 for regulation of tourist visa can visit the department on June 18 with the same application letter.

A total of 400 people extended their visas today.

