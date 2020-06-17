DoI not to charge any fee on tourist visa

KATHMANDU, JUNE 16
Department of Immigration (DoI) has decided not to charge any late fee or visa renewal fee while extending tourist visas. It had resumed visa services on Monday and had charged visa fee from foreigners for visa extension on Monday and today. On April 8, however, the department had announced that it would not charge any late fee or visa renewal fee within the first seven days of resumption of visa services.
However, after facing huge criticism the DoI has again announced it will not charge late fee starting from Wednesday.
Issuing a notice today the department has said that foreign nationals with any visa type valid up to March 21 and departing within June 21 can extend their visa without any charges related to visa fee, late fee and penalty at the Immigration Office located at Tribhuvan International Airport.
Meanwhile, the department has also decided to issue only non-tourist visa — working, marriage, relation, business, NRN and others — on June 17. “Only those foreign nationals opting and eligible for non-tourist visa can apply for visa online on June 17,” reads the notice.
The DoI has further mentioned that foreign nationals with an appointment for June 17 for regulation of tourist visa can visit the department on June 18 with the same application letter.
A total of 400 people extended their visas today.
KATHMANDU After a nearly two-and-a-half months of complete lockdown, Nepal has started easing the strict measures in different phases. Now as people have started to come out of their houses for various purposes — going to office, opening shops or buying things or other work — The Himalayan Ti Read More...
KATHMANDU The government has come up with stage-wise plans to ease the lockdown which is positive for the recovery of a stalled economy and for healing different social complications other than COVID-19. With this, the movement of people on the roads and public places are surging while more pe Read More...
KATHMANDU: Instagram is likely to win the race against Twitter as a major news source platform, according to a recent finding. According to the 2020 Reuters Institute Digital News report, young people are increasingly using Instagram as a news source with the use of Instagram doubling since 2018. Read More...
DHARAN: Harnaam Das Brijlal Garg Memorial Foundation in Dharan has provided protective medical equipment to B.P Koirala Institute of Health Services (BPKIHS) in assistance, on Tuesday. Keeping in mind the safety of health workers while treating coronavius patients, the foundation has donated 500 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ambassador of Israel to Nepal Benny Omer today handed over medical supplies to the Minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal to support Nepal's fight to contain COVID-19. The Embassy of Israel provided 550 units of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), 10,000 units of masks, Read More...
Kathmandu, June 16 Paddy plantations have begun despite existing scare of coronavirus pandemic. Read More...
At least 8,056,441 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 436,293 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The Worl Read More...
KATHMANDU: Advanced College of Engineering and Management (ACEM), on Monday, hosted a webinar to discuss prospects in engineering in post-COVID-19 world. The webinar titled “Post Covid Prospects in Engineering: Academic and Professional” was participated by Prof Dr Sushil Bajracharya, Acting Read More...