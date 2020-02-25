Designated routes of Solu Corridor won’t be reviewed: NEA

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, February 24

Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Kul Man Ghising has clarified that the designated route of the 132Kv high-voltage double-circuit Solu Corridor (transmission line project) will not be reviewed.

During a recent inspection at the project site in Solukhumbhu, which has been stalled since almost three years, Ghising said that changing the prescribed route of the Solu Corridor would affect the entire project and thus revising the route should not be an option.

“We would like to assure that locals along the route of the transmission line will be provided the best possible compensation. The designated route of the transmission line project is scientific as it has ensured that the project passes through as few settlements and agriculture land as possible,” said Ghising.

He also urged the locals not to obstruct the project development assuring that the project will provide other necessary facilities to locals in the days to come.

“As production of electricity in the country is increasing, we need to complete construction of transmission line projects on time. Failure to complete the Solu Corridor will result in wastage of electricity produced by different hydropower projects in the Solukhumbu region,” said Ghising.

Based on the recent decision of the Cabinet, Ghising informed that locals along the project route will be compensated up to 75 per cent of the valuation of their land while 100 per cent of compensation will be made available for land being utilised for the planned tower construction.

As per NEA, nine towers will be constructed across the transmission line project route.

Meanwhile, Janardan Gautam, chief of Solu Corridor project, said that the construction of the transmission line project will be completed within this fiscal year if obstruction across 19 different project routes is lifted.

The Solu Corridor transmission line project is being developed to transport electricity produced in Solukhumbu district and nearby areas to Okhaldhunga, Udaypur and within Solukhumbu.

