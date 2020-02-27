Dhakal announces candidacy, Pradhan busy campaigning

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 26

Industrialist Chandra Prasad Dhakal today officially announced his candidacy for the post of next senior vice-president of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI).

FNCCI — the largest private sector representing body of Nepal — is set to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on April 10 and 11. While the AGM will be held on April 10, election for new executive committee will be held the next day.

With the view to lead the organisation in the future, Dhakal today announced that he will vie for the post of senior vice-president of FNCCI in the upcoming election.

Dhakal and his panel had organised a press meet here today to announce his candidacy for the aforementioned post.

Under current provision in the FNCCI statute, the senior vice-president will automatically become the president of the organisation in the next term. Based on this provision, Shekhar Golchha, who is the current senior vice-president of FNCCI, will lead the organisation after the April AGM.

Announcing his candidacy for the senior vice-president post, Dhakal said, “Under the leadership of upcoming FNCCI president Shekhar Golchha, FNCCI will coordinate with the government to resolve different private sector issues and enhance the legacy of FNCCI.”

Interestingly, Golchha has been backing industrialist Kishore Pradhan — the competitor of Dhakal for senior vice-president post. Despite this fact, Dhakal said that FNCCI will make remarkable achievements under the leadership of Golchha.

“I decided to vie for the post of senior vice-president of FNCCI on the behest of my fellow industrialists across the country,” claimed Dhakal.

Dhakal, who is the chairperson of business conglomerate IME Group, is backed by former FNCCI president Suraj Vaidhya and senior member of FNCCI Chandi Raj Dhakal, among other industrialists.

Under his leadership, Chandra said FNCCI will be reformed as a centre of expertise.

Chandra also said that he will strive to address issues of micro-enterprises that are ‘foundation of the economy’.

Meanwhile, Chandra’s competitor Pradhan has also intensified his election campaign across the country.

Pradhan, who is currently in Dhading to participate in the 26th anniversary of Dhading Chamber of Commerce and Industry, had announced he was vying for the senior vice-president post of FNCCI through a public event held in Biratnagar a few weeks ago.

Pradhan is backed by Golchha, incumbent FNCCI President Bhawani Rana and former FNCCI president Pashupati Murarka, among others.

Both Chandra and Pradhan currently serve as vice-presidents of FNCCI.

