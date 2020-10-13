Dhulikhel Zipline brings festive offer

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: Dhulikhel Zipline, under the Worldwide Adventures, is offering discounts during this festive season.

An adventurous activity that has been halted for last six months has been resumed with 30 per cent discount offer to adventure lovers. Issuing a press statement on Monday, the company has announced Rs 1,750 per person for Classic zipline, a reduction from normal rate of Rs 2,500 per person.

Similarly, the company has also reduced the charge on the Superman zipline from Rs 3,500 to Rs 2,450 and the Tandem (pair) zipline service from Rs 4,500 to Rs 3,150. With the zipline ride, the company is offering discount on photo/ video packages.

The photo and video service for the Classic and Superman ziplines now costs Rs 200 from Rs 700 before the lockdown.

Similarly, it costs Rs 300 for Tandem, which was Rs 1,000 before the lockdown.

