DoFE coordinating with diplomatic missions abroad

Kathmandu, April 7

The Department of Foreign Employment (DoFE) has been in close contact with various Nepali embassies and diplomatic missions abroad to provide necessary help to Nepali nationals in those respective countries.

“We are coordinating with the embassies and diplomatic missions abroad to provide help to our citizens who could be facing problems due to the coronavirus,” said Kumar Dahal, director general of DoFE.

A total of 30 Nepali migrant workers in major labour destinations, including in nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Malaysia, have been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus infection.

Most labour destinations, which are dominated by Nepali workers, are now plagued by the spread of the coronavirus. As a result, Nepali workers working there are also at high risk of further infection.

As of today, Bahrain has the highest number of Nepali migrant workers who have tested positive with the virus with 12 confirmed cases. Similarly, the United Arab Emirates has the second highest number with 11 confirmed cases.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia has four, Kuwait has two and Malaysia has one confirmed cases of Nepali migrant workers being infected by the coronavirus.

However, there has been no positive case detected among Nepal migrants in Qatar and Oman.

Meanwhile, the DoFE has confirmed that one Nepali woman migrant working as a housemaid in Dubai has died due to the coronavirus.

As per Dahal, no other Nepali migrant worker is in critical condition.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times



