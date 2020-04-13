Domestic airlines donate to COVID-19 fund

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, April 12

As the government has been collecting funds to fight against the coronavirus and to provide relief to the affected people, domestic airline companies have also started donating to this fund.

On Thursday, Yeti Airlines donated Rs 10 million to the fund.

Lhakpa Shonam Sherpa, chairman of Yeti Group, the parent company of Yeti Airlines, handed over the donation for the Coronavirus Infection Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund.

Likewise, Himalaya Airlines has also donated Rs 10 million to the government’s fund. Vice President of the company, Vijay Shrestha, handed over the donation today to Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation.

Prior to this the Airline Operators Association of Nepal had also donated Rs 2.5 million to this fund.

