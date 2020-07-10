Electric vehicle charging station comes into operation in Tanahun

DAMAULI: An electric vehicle charging station has come into operation at Dumre in Bandipur Rural Municipality-1 of Tanahun district, on Friday.
Tanahun Division Forest Office provided Rs 500,000 for setting up the station, first of its kind in the district, said Chief at the Office, Kedar Baral.
In coordination with Bandipur Rural Municipality, Kuber Oil Store constructed the charging centre and installed the machine, Baral said.
According to Chief Baral, the machine was funded by Nepal government’s federal ministry of Forests and Environment under the public-private partnership model.
Apart from that, Bandipur Rural Municipality and Kuber Oil Store Pvt Ltd contributed Rs 500,000 for the installation of the charging station.
Gopal Prasad Adhikari, proprietor of Kuber Oil Store Pvt Ltd, said cost of charging will be applicable on the basis of unit charged.
With the installation of the electric charging station, vehicles plying from Kathmandu to Pokhara, Lamjung, Gorkha, Shyanja, Myadgi, Baglung, Mustang, among others districts, would benefit from the charging station and help in reduction of air pollution in the area.
