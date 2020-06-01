Electricity demand up as factories resume operation

KATHMANDU, MAY 31
After the government decided to allow the operation of 44 types of industries from April 10, electricity consumption has been gradually returning to normal.
According to Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), the normal peak hour demand, which was around 1,200 megawatts before the lockdown, has now reached 1,100 MW. Similarly, daily consumption has now reached more than 20,000 MW hours (MWh). Before the lockdown, the daily consumption was 21,000 MWh.
However, energy consumption is still 5,000 MWh less than what it was the same time last year when it stood at 25,000 MWh. NEA had projected the demand to be 28,000 MW this year, but the lockdown has massively hit its projection.
The power utility had already started facing a financial crisis after power consumption started declining due to the lockdown imposed from March 24. The government finally decided to allow industries and businesses in certain sectors to resume operations after a month-and-a-half after which electricity demand has started increasing.
NEA Spokesperson Prabal Adhikari said that the demand for electricity has reached 1,100 MW now at peak hours.
Due to the lockdown imposed by the government to control the spread of the coronavirus the demand for electricity had reduced to 900 MW even during peak hours when all industries were shut down.
Average electricity demand also dropped to 650 MW while the power consumption during the night dropped to 400 MW.
NEA has said demand has started rising recently also due to the power being used to operate electric appliances like fans and air conditioners along with the increase in heat in Nepal since about a week.
Adhikari, however, said the main reason for electricity demand rising is resumption of industries. Consumption has increased recently by 200 MW as industries like cement manufacturing factories which consume more electricity have resumed operation.
“All industries consume nearly 300 MW to 400 MW of electricity,” he added.
KATHMANDU: As many as 135 Nepalis have lost their lives due to coronavirus infection around the globe, including seven who have died in various districts in Nepal. According to Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA), in the past week, two Nepalis have died in Bahrain while one each died in the U Read More...
Doctors stage protest at Jorpati based Nepal Medical College on Sunday demanding right to a safe environment after the locals manhandled two doctors from the hospital after a patient died while undergoing treatment there. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT Read More...
DAMAULI: One person has been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Tanahun, making it the first case of infection in the district. The 29-year-old man, a resident of Rishing Rural Municipality, was the only person testing positive for the disease among the 54 people quarantined at the Aadikabi Bhanubhakta C Read More...
LONDON: The Premier League's planned restart on June 17 received a further boost on Saturday when the latest batch of novel coronavirus tests produced no positive results. The tests were carried out on Thursday and Friday. "The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 28 May and F Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday confirmed 166 new cases of coronavirus transmission in the country. With the latest addition, the country's COVID-19 tally has crossed 1500 and stands at 1567. Of the newly infected, 162 are male and the remaining four, female. Likewis Read More...
According to the Food and Agricultural Organisation, about 113 million people worldwide were suffering from severe acute food insecurity even before the COVID-19 crisis started. The United Nations World Food Programme estimates about 265 million people worldwide could face acute food insecurity b Read More...
NEW YORK: The world paused and for the first time in his life Ricky Martin felt anxiety. From his home in Los Angeles, where he worked with his foundation to get protective gear and food to hospitals and people in Puerto Rico and beyond, he followed the pandemic news and tried to hide his distress Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry in its Sunday media briefing has confirmed that an eighth case of COVID-19 death has been reported in the country. A two-year-old toddler from Bajura was diagnosed with the disease on Sunday, making her the youngest victim of the disease in Nepal. The toddler tha Read More...