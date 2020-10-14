Electricity tariff will be reduced next year as well: Minister Pun

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 13
A high-level task force formed by the government for the overall study of the country’s energy sector has initiated its work.
The task force held its first meeting at the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation today.
A meeting of the Council of Ministers had formed the four-member task force comprising Energy Minister Barshaman Pun, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Lekhraj Bhatta, the then finance minister and Vice-Chairman of National Planning Commission Pushpa Raj Kandel.
The task force is assigned to submit policy-level recommendations on energy sector by studying the available power supplies, under-construction hydropower projects and other issues. The Council of Ministers will unveil policies for implementation on the basis of the task force’s recommendations.
Speaking at today’s meeting, Energy Minister Pun said that electricity tariff will be slashed in the coming year too.
Saying that the tariff for Nepal Electricity Authority’s domestic and industrial costumers was reduced in the current fiscal, Minister Pun stated the tariffs will be reduced in power supplied next year as well.
Stating that 50 per cent share of the Khimti Hydropower Project is now in government ownership and Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Project will also be completed by winter, he said that it would make it possible for the government to supply power at a comparatively low rate.
Today’s meeting has assigned Secretary at the Ministry of Energy, Dinesh Kumar Ghimire, as the member-secretary of the task force while some other officials have been named as invitee members in the panel.
Likewise, the meeting also formed a technical committee under the leadership of Energy Ministry’s Joint Secretary Prabin Aryal to draft the recommendations of the energy sector.
The technical committee has been given until mid-November to submit the proposed draft of the policy to the task force by holding discussions with the stakeholders.
A version of this article appears in print on October 14, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 3,556 fresh coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 115,358. Among the new cases, 2,139 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley alone. There are currently 35,915 active cases in the country. Similarly, 4,795 people are sta Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal reported eighteen more fatalities from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed at its regular media briefing on Tuesday. With these latest additions, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has now advanced to 663. On October 11 Read More...
KATHMANDU: The number of reported coronavirus infection cases are showing no signs of slowing down in Kathmandu valley as huge number of cases are being detected in the three districts on a daily basis. As many as 2129 cases were reported in the valley on Tuesday wherein 1746 infections had surfa Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 115,358 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out whe Read More...
KATHMANDU: Chief Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon and Director of Chaudhary Hospital, Nagpur, Maharastra (India) Dr Sanjeev Chaudhary has launched Health Education and Tele-consultation on Osteoporosis (HEATCO) programme in India to increase awareness about osteoporosis, a disease of skeletal system ch Read More...
KATHMANDU: Explore Himalaya President and the former Chairman of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Nepal Chapter (2013- 2018), Suman Pandey has been elected the Secretary/Treasurer of PATA, the largest International Tourism Association. Pandey, who was representing Nepal, was voted in agains Read More...
Gavranovic double, Freuler strike for Swiss Werner, Havertz, Gnabry on target for Germans Draw leaves Germany a point off leaders Spain COLOGNE: Germany twice had to come from behind to earn a rollercoaster 3-3 draw against visitors Switzerland in an exciting Nations League group g Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 13 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said the Government of Nepal had been working with specified mission, objective, policies and action plans in the sector of disaster risk reduction and management. Addressing a virtual meeting organised to mark the International Day for Disast Read More...