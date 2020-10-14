Electricity tariff will be reduced next year as well: Minister Pun

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 13

A high-level task force formed by the government for the overall study of the country’s energy sector has initiated its work.

The task force held its first meeting at the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation today.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers had formed the four-member task force comprising Energy Minister Barshaman Pun, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Lekhraj Bhatta, the then finance minister and Vice-Chairman of National Planning Commission Pushpa Raj Kandel.

The task force is assigned to submit policy-level recommendations on energy sector by studying the available power supplies, under-construction hydropower projects and other issues. The Council of Ministers will unveil policies for implementation on the basis of the task force’s recommendations.

Speaking at today’s meeting, Energy Minister Pun said that electricity tariff will be slashed in the coming year too.

Saying that the tariff for Nepal Electricity Authority’s domestic and industrial costumers was reduced in the current fiscal, Minister Pun stated the tariffs will be reduced in power supplied next year as well.

Stating that 50 per cent share of the Khimti Hydropower Project is now in government ownership and Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Project will also be completed by winter, he said that it would make it possible for the government to supply power at a comparatively low rate.

Today’s meeting has assigned Secretary at the Ministry of Energy, Dinesh Kumar Ghimire, as the member-secretary of the task force while some other officials have been named as invitee members in the panel.

Likewise, the meeting also formed a technical committee under the leadership of Energy Ministry’s Joint Secretary Prabin Aryal to draft the recommendations of the energy sector.

The technical committee has been given until mid-November to submit the proposed draft of the policy to the task force by holding discussions with the stakeholders.

