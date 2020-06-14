‘Ensure sustainable tourism through new Tourism Act’

Kathmandu, June 13
The tourism sector stakeholders have recommended the government to incorporate provisions for promoting sustainable tourism and generating more jobs in the sector through the new Tourism Act.
As the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has prepared a draft of the new Tourism Act, it had sought suggestions from the stakeholders.
The new act will replace the existing 42-year-old tourism act.
On June 11, tourism associations — Trekking Agencies’ Association of Nepal (TAAN), Nepal Mountaineering Association, Hotel Association Nepal, Tourist Bus Association of Nepal, Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents, and other associations — had jointly submitted recommendations to Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai and Tourism Secretary Kedar Bahadur Adhikari.
“MoCTCA has drafted the new Tourism Act, which in itself is a very positive message for the sector. So we have requested the ministry to ensure sustainable development of the sector through the new act,” said Khum Subedi, president of TAAN.
He further said the ministry should be more focused on regulating the industry than increasing company registration or licence renewal charges. Likewise, as per the recommendation, the government should allow investors to operate hotels, resorts and restaurants even inside national parks.
Meanwhile, the stakeholders have also requested the government to make it mandatory for tourists to hire a guide on a trip or on a trek.
Subedi said, “We have also recommended the government compulsorily seek a recent health report of applicants before granting permission for trekking or mountaineering.”
He further said that the joint recommendation has urged MoCTCA not to classify tour and trekking companies. The draft of Tourism Act has mentioned that tour and trekking companies will be classified as inbound, outbound, cargo, ticketing and other sectors, which is not contextual at this moment, he added.
They have also requested the government to give more space to tourist vehicle operators and bring precise rules for them too. The private sector also wants one member to represent the sector in executive committee of Nepal Tourism Board.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
