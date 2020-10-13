Explore Himalaya President Suman Pandey Elected Secretary/Treasurer of PATA

KATHMANDU: Explore Himalaya President and the former Chairman of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Nepal Chapter (2013- 2018), Suman Pandey has been elected the Secretary/Treasurer of PATA, the largest International Tourism Association.
Pandey, who was representing Nepal, was voted in against Faeez Fadhilillah of Malaysia through an On-line voting conducted by PATA on OCtober 12.
Vietnam’s Hai Ho of Vietnam was elected vice-chair in the same election against Sokhom Thok of Cambodia.
Soon Hwa Wong, Present Vice Chairman of the Committee shall be serving as Chairman of new executive committee, as per constitution of PATA.
Suman Pandey is the President of Explore Himalaya, CEO of Fishtail Air and Director of Summit Air, Aloft Kathmandu Hotel & Chhaya Center. He has 30 years of experience in Nepali Tourism and is accredited for his leadership role in various organisations including PATA Nepal Chapter-Chairman, Nepal Tourism Board-Executive Board Member, Nepal Tourism Year 2011-Executive Board Member, Trekking Agent’s Association of Nepal-President, Airline Operators’ Association of Nepal-General Secretary, among others.
Pande has preciously worked for the introduction of High Altitude rescue technology in the Nepal Himalaya and also led the “Crisis Management and Tourism Recovery action Plan team under PATA support after 2015 Earth Quake. Furthermore, he has contributed to various historical events including Everest Skydive (Since 2008), Kala Patthar Cabinet Meeting of Nepal Government (2009), First Himalayan Travel Mart (2017) etc.
“It is a great honor to have been elected as the new Secretary/Treasurer. My focus will be both on the synergetic management and continual development of the Travel industry. In taking on this role, I commit to work together with the Executive Team, management team and all our members for the responsible growth of PATA and the whole tourism communities,” Pandey said on being elected.
