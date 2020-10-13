‘FACTS of Nepal 2020 Yearbook’ launched

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: FACTS Research and Analysis has unveiled the latest edition of its yearbook titled ‘FACTS of Nepal 2020’.

The release marks the sixth edition of the highly successful series of infographic compilation, as per a media release.

Throughout the years, the FACTS yearbook has served as a conscientious tool of analysed data and information. Carrying on a similar trend, the latest issue contains descriptive data and infographics on the status of various sectors within the country.

The 2020 yearbook is a compilation of infographics depicting data collected from various sectors within the country. The booklet covers 10 sectors, which depict various aspects of the social, economic and cultural conditions of the country.

The compilation is published as an annual yearbook. The previous editions have been well identified in the corporate, social, developmental and political circles of the country, as a source of visually appealing presentation of data and insights.

The booklet is priced at Rs 500 this year and will be available at leading bookstores and a few online stores across the country.

Feature image: File

A version of this article appears in print on October 13, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

