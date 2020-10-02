Fair price shops now open

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 1
Targeting the festive season, Food Management and Trade Company Ltd (FMTCL) and Salt Trading Corporation (STC) have operated fair price shops from today.
The fair price shops offer rice, sugar, pulses, salt, beans, oil, live goats and mountain goats at discounted rate.
According to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supply (MoICS), the fair price outlets have been set up at Kalimati, Koteshwor, Teku, Singhadarbar, Satungal, Thapathali, Nakkhu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur within the Kathmandu valley.
Similarly, 49 other outlets have been established outside the valley.
Meanwhile, Dairy Development Corporation (DDC) has set up its fair price shops at Lainchaur, Newroad, Khumaltar, among other places where the DDC outlets already exist.
Last year, the government had operated a total of 73 fair price shops across the country, with STC operating a total of 35 such outlets, including three mobile outlets, while FMTCL and DDC had operated 23 and 15 shops, respectively, within and outside the valley.
According to the ministry, consumers can get salt at Rs 18 per kg, sugar at Rs 70 per kg and ghee at Rs 870 per kg. Meanwhile, the fair price shops offer discount worth five rupees per kg in rice, Rs 10 per kg on live goats and mountain goats, five rupees per kg on pulses and Rs 10 per kg discount on beans. Likewise, the shops will offer discounts on other food items too.
Considering the pandemic situation, this year the government has also arranged online shopping for consumers. Using the website of concerned firms, consumers can order their groceries and can get home delivery.
For fair price shops, FMTCL will purchase 3,000 goats and mountain goats targeting the Dashain festival. As per the company, 1,400 mountain goats and 1,600 goats will be purchased for the festival. The goats will be purchased from Nepalgunj, Hetauda and Dang, among other districts, while mountain goats will be purchased from Mustang.
A version of this article appears in print on October 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
RAUTAHAT: Security personnel in a search operation found body of a youth who had gone missing in a forest in Chandrapur Municipality-6 of Rautahat district. The Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel found the body partly devoured by a wild animal in Tildhare forest, four kilometres south Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 30 Shilpee Theater performs a symbolic protest street drama on Wednesday in support of Dr Govinda KC, the 63-year-old orthopedic surgeon who is on his fast-unto-death hunger strike at Teaching Hospital, seeking reforms in the medical sector for the 19th time. Photo: Skanda Ga Read More...
RAUTAHAT, SEPTEMBER 30 A tiger attacked a person and killed him in Lamaha forest of Rangapur Sajhedari Forest that falls under the National Forest in Chandrapur Municipality of Rautahat. Locals found his body today. The deceased has been identified as Sangam Bhandari, 27, of the municipality. Read More...
DHULIKHEL, SEPTEMBER 30 Namobuddha Municipality in Kavre’s has started its third phase of relief distribution to poor households affected by the coronavirus crisis. According to Mayor TP Sharma Timalsina, the process of distributing relief to 363 families with weak economic background has be Read More...
JANAKPURDHAM, SEPTEMBER 30 An engineer has developed an App named ‘Tutor’ to promote Maithili language and its script. Maithili, one of the ancient languages widely spoken in Nepal and India, is one among the 129 languages spoken in Nepal. Abhinav Jha, a graduate in network engineering, Read More...
SIMIKOT, SEPTEMBER 30 Preparation to set up the armed police post in Namkha Rural Municipality, Limi, is in the final stage. The armed police post is all set to be established at Takchi valley of Namkha in Limi Lapcha, which is 25 km away from the Nepal-China 12 number border pillar. At a t Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported another death on Thursday. The 56-year-old male of Itahari-6 of Sunsari district who was undergoing treatment at the Covid Hospital of the institute passed away at 9:45 pm Wednesday, informed Dr Nidesh Sapkota, Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 30 The government’s planned reintegration programme has hit a major roadblock that has raised questions about its effective implementation — lack of data. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of Nepali migrant workers are returning home, for which the government is prep Read More...