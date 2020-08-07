FNCCI forms committee to resolve disputes

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 6
The Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) has formed a committee to resolve the organisation’s annual general meeting (AGM) and election disputes.
A virtual meeting of FNCCI today decided to form a six-member panel to study and finalise the organisation’s AGM and election which have been delayed since months owing to the unfavourable circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The committee comprises industrialists DB Basnet, Arun Raj Sumargi, Binod Dhakal, Sunil Gopal Shrestha, Bharat Acharya and Ranjeet Acharya.
As per FNCCI, the committee will recommend the federation with an effective AGM and election modality amid the current COVID-19 crisis.
The committee has been given 15 days to recommend FNCCI with effective election and AGM modality.
As per FNCCI sources, the committee has also been asked to propose dates for the AGM and election.
“Holding the AGM and election is inevitable. However, FNCCI has not been able to hold the AGM since long owing to the coronavirus crisis,” said an FNCCI source, adding that the federation will take necessary decision on the AGM and election based on the recommendation of the committee.
FNCCI, the largest private sector representing body in the country, had initially planned to hold its 54th AGM on April 10 and 11. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic halted this plan and FNCCI had postponed the AGM plan indefinitely.
As the coronavirus and subsequent lockdown prolonged while the tenure of the current leadership at FNCCI had already been over, industrialists and FNCCI members started pressurising the FNCCI leadership to hold the election as soon as possible.
In June, the FNCCI announced it would hold its AGM on August 10 and 11. However, FNCCI again decided to postpone the AGM and election as the coronavirus continues to spread and the government still has restricted any sort of mass/public gathering.
Meanwhile, the leadership at the federation is still under high pressure to hold the AGM through any other effective means. The FNCCI leadership under President Bhawani Rana has been criticised for delaying the AGM and its members had been pressuring the leadership to announce the AGM date.
As per a provision in the FNCCI statute, the current Senior Vice-President of FNCCI, Shekhar Golchha, will become the new president automatically.
FNCCI’s Vice-Presidents — Chandra Dhakal and Kishore Pradhan — have officially declared that they will vie for the post of senior vice-president of FNCCI in the upcoming election.
TIKAPUR, AUGUST 5 “Religious belief of bringing the dead back to life” has allowed a dead body to rot. The mortal remains of a man of Tikapur-1 of Kailali district started stinking after a pastor in the locality assured the family of the deceased that the deceased would resurrect with his pra Read More...
DARCHULA, AUGUST 5 Darchula, the district in Sudurpaschim state, reported 30 cases of rape and attempted rape against women and girls in the past four years. According to Darchula District Police Office, most perpetrators are from within the circles of families, relatives and are known to the Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 5 As the government has announced all domestic and international flights will be resumed from August 17, all the concerned authorities are busy preparing protocols on how to manage the flights and passengers during this pandemic. Spokesperson for Ministry of Culture, Tourism Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 5 More than 1,000 Nepalis were repatriated today via eight flights. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), a total of 1,313 Nepalis were repatriated today. Nepal Airlines Corporation evacuated 151 and 265 passengers from Doha in Qatar and Dubai in the United Arab Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 5 The country’s largest private telecom company Ncell has been transformed into a public company. Publishing a notice today, Ncell informed its transformation to a public company. With this transformation, Ncell will now be recognised as Ncell Axiata Ltd and all its oper Read More...
Gandaki Province chief minister Prithvi Subba Gurung is NCP (NCP) Gandaki Province in-charge. A former secretary of then CPN-UML party, Gurung is the supporter of Prime Minister and NCP (NCP) co-chairperson KP Sharma Oli. As the intra-party feud has escalated lately, CM Gurung has been quite occupie Read More...
Spanish winger Ferran Torres said Valencia's failure to hand him the captain's armband and make him one of their highest-paid players were key factors in his decision to join Manchester City. The 20-year-old joined the Premier League side on a five-year contract this week for a fee reported t Read More...
11 infected are Nepali Army personnel in Birgunj BIRGUNJ: As many as 43 cases of coronavirus infection have freshly surfaced in Parsa on Thursday. Among the infected is central committee member of main opposition Nepali Congress, Ajay Chaurasiya. The infections were confirmed through the P Read More...