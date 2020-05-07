FeNeGoSiDA contributes Rs 1.5m

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA) has contributed Rs 1.5 million to the government’s Coronavirus Infection Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund on Wednesday.

The FeNe- GoSiDA has also allocated Rs 6.5 million to provide relief to their workers and other needy during this crisis.

As per the federation, Rs 2.5 million has been allocated by central office of FeNeGo- SiDA, while Rs four million by regional associations of FeNeGoSiDA located in 62 districts.

