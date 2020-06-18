FeNeGoSiDA urges customers not to sell their ornaments

KATHMANDU, JUNE 17
As the bullion market has resumed, there has been a surge in the number of customers who are visiting shops to sell their jewellery.
The Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA) resumed market from last week. During the lockdown period, gold price has surged in the market and customers are in a rush to sell their gold ornaments. However, gold traders may not be able to deal with the selling pressure, said Manoj Kumar Shah, spokesperson for FeNeGoSiDA.
“Due to the COVID-19, the entire world is in crisis. Indeed a few customers may really be facing economic hardships and don’t have any other option than to sell their jewellery,” he said, “But the market cannot sustain under the one-side selling pressure. Moreover, even the dealers do not have enough money at this time.” Shah, however, said that the federation has also urged gold traders to make necessary financial arrangements to cater to the customers.
In the meantime, the federation has also urged the customers not to sell their gold jewellery at this time unless they are facing real crisis.
“A few days back we even published a notice requesting customers to have patience and not to sell their jewellery for a while,” he said. “Since large gatherings have to be avoided, we have requested customers not to visit shops at this time.”
Gold price had reached Rs 89,800 per tola today.
There is investment worth Rs 60 billion in bullion market, as per FeNeGoSiDA.
“The market had already been facing several problems since last year, which was further aggravated due to the lockdown,” Shah said, “The situation has created financial crisis in the market and even traders are facing problems in paying their loans and interest.” He further said that though the market has resumed, traders are struggling to pay rent and wages to their workers.
“We hope customers will understand our problems too,” he added.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 149,772 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 233,543 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: The member of K-pop boy band TST Yohan has died at the age of 28. The death of Yohan, whose real name was Kim Jung-hwan, was confirmed by his label KJ Music entertainment, according to The Korea Times. The label confirmed his death to local news outlets, saying, "Yohan has passed aw Read More...
RAUTAHAT: The district has been severely affected by the coronavirus crisis as Rautahat's COVID-19 tally has surpassed the 1000 mark on Wednesday. With the recent addition of 125 newly detected cases today, which is the highest single-day spike in the number of cases in the district, its COVID-19 Read More...
Kathmandu, June 17 Hello Monsoon! Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 17 The State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the House of Representatives gave the government five days to forge consensus on the citizenship bill after Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa sought time for the same. Chair of SAGGC Shashi Shrestha told THT, “We wanted to p Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 17 Abolishes dedicated feeder, trunk line system Rate for charging electric vehicles fixed Nepal Electricity Regulatory Commission has released a new power tariff rate, according to which electricity will be provided free of cost to domestic customers with five ampere mete Read More...
MANCHESTER: Raheem Sterling scored the first goal of the Premier League's return to action after the coronavirus lockdown as Manchester City defeated Arsenal 3-0 behind closed doors at the Etihad stadium on Wednesday. The result means Liverpool, whose lead has been cut to 22 points by sec Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 17 Nepal Electricity Regulatory Commission has directed the Nepal Electricity Authority to study and submit a report on the provision of meter or sub-meter for tenants. While unveiling the new tariff rate today, the commission also directed the NEA to make arrangements for ensu Read More...