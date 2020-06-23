Five repatriation flights bring back 698 people

Kathmandu, June 22
Under the government’s repatriation flight schedule, five flights from different destinations were conducted today.
As per the information provided by the Tribhuvan International Airport, altogether 698 Nepalis were evacuated today from Bahrain, Kuwait, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Maldives.
According to TIA, a total of 150 Nepalis, including three dead bodies, from Bahrain were brought home via a Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) flight.
Likewise, Jazeera Airways repatriated 160 Nepalis from Kuwait. Himalaya Airlines repatriated 72 Nepalis from Pakistan and 156 Nepalis from Maldives.
Meanwhile, Air Arabia repatriated 160 people from the UAE.
The government has been repatriating migrant workers and students, among others, stranded in different countries in coordination with the respective embassies.
Meanwhile, an NAC aircraft that departed for Australia and a Himalaya Airlines plane that flew to Qatar tonight will return on Tuesday carrying Nepalis stranded in the respective countries.
Amid this, seven domestic flights were also conducted today.
As per TIA, Summit Air and Tara Air conducted cargo flights to Lukla. Similarly, two choppers of Manang Air carried five passengers each from Lukla to Kathmandu, while another helicopter departed for Lukla carrying four passengers from Kathmandu.
Simrik Air and Kailash Air conducted a rescue flight each from Solukhumbu and Bhairahawa, respectively.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 23, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
