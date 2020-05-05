FLAN’s appeal

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Federation of Liquor Association of Nepal (FLAN) has urged the government to allow liquor stores to open for a few hours every day by adopting social distancing and other safety measures considering the adverse economic impact due to the government imposed lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

Issuing a media release on Monday, FLAN has said the lockdown has impacted around 800,000 people directly and indirectly employed by the sector which contributes around 17 per cent to the government coffers.

The federation has further said that even as liquor factories and shops remain closed, the markets have been flooded with hooch, which has put the health and lives of thousands of consumers at risk.

