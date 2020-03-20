FNCCI reschedules its AGM to May 20

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) has rescheduled its annual general meeting (AGM) to May 20 and 21.

The FNCCI meeting held on Thursday decided to postpone the AGM that was scheduled for April 10 and 11 owing to the coronavirus threat.

Issuing a press statement, FNCCI said the AGM has been rescheduled in line with government’s appeal not to conduct any mass gathering to minimise possible spread of virus in the country.

