FNCCI set to hold annual meeting on April 10, 11

Kathmandu, February 23

The Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) is set to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on April 10 and 11.

The executive committee meeting of FNCCI today finalised dates for AGM. While the AGM will be held on April 10, election for new executive committee will be held the next day, as per FNCCI.

Under current provision in the FNCCI statute, the current senior vice-president Shekhar Golchha will be the next president of the organisation.

However, election will be held for other posts including that of the senior vice-president.

Meanwhile, a group of FNCCI members led by Chandi Raj Dhakal had tabled a proposal to amend the FNCCI statute at executive committee meeting of FNCCI today.

However, meeting has authorised upcoming executive committee to address FNCCI statute amendment issue.

As the election nears, FNCCI has already been gripped by the election fever.

Industrialists Chandra Dhakal and Kishore Pradhan have already made public their plans to vie for post of senior vice-president at the upcoming AGM of FNCCI.

