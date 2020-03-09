FNCCI set to postpone AGM amid COVID-19 fear

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 8

The Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) is preparing to reschedule its annual general meeting (AGM) set for April 10 and 11 owing to the coronavirus effect.

FNCCI President Bhawani Rana has called for a standing committee meeting for Friday to defer the AGM, as per FNCCI officials.

“Amid the government appealing to the public not to hold mass public events to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus in the country, it is the responsibility of the private sector to support the government and abide by its instruction,” said Shekhar Golchha, senior vice-president of FNCCI. “However, Friday’s meeting will decide on whether or not to postpone the AGM and the next date for the AGM if it is postponed.”

Former FNCCI president Pashupati Murarka said that the fate of the AGM should be decided following discussions with FNCCI members. “The government’s appeal to discourage mass gatherings and public events will directly hit the FNCCI election. In such a context, the FNCCI should take necessary decisions and support the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

With the AGM and election of the FNCCI approaching, industrialists and business people across the country have started finalising their candidacy and candidates to vote for the organisation’s new executive committee. Candidates, especially those vying for different FNCCI executive positions, have accelerated their election campaigns across the country to lure voters in their favour.

However, the precautions adopted by the government to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus have affected their election campaigns.

As the FNCCI statute has a provision whereby the senior vice-president automatically becomes the president in the next election, aspirants for the post of senior vice-president are seen in a race to win the support of voters of the largest private sector umbrella body and are holding and addressing different public events across the country. Especially, FNCCI’s Vice Presidents — Chandra Dhakal and Kishore Pradhan — have been lately engaged in organising and addressing mass gatherings as part of their election campaign.

Amid the coronavirus fear, the government has already decided to reschedule Visit Nepal 2020 tourism campaign and Sagarmatha Sambad. Moreover, the Ministry of Home Affairs has already discouraged the public from organising mass events.

In line with the appeal from the government, Kathmandu-based diplomatic missions and United Nations agencies have also called off their scheduled public events.

