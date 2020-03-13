FNCCI to conduct awareness activities

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) has decided on Thursday to conduct public awareness programmes across the country through its network regarding the coronavirus.

Amid the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring coronavirus a pandemic, the FNCCI with support from the government and other non-governmental organisations will run various public awareness events across the country, states a press statement issued by the federation.

FNCCI has the largest network in the country after the government covering all 77 districts. The FNCCI informed that a special committee has been formed under the coordination of the organisation’s Vice President Umesh Lal Shrestha to raise awareness about the virus across the country. Similarly, the committee will also collect sanitisers, masks, drugs, sanitation materials from the private sector and distribute them across the country on priority basis.

