FNCCI to hold annual meet, election on August 10, 11

KATHMANDU, JUNE 23

The annual general meeting (AGM) and the executive committee election of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), which was delayed due to the spread of COVID-19, has been slated for August 10 and 11.

As per FNCCI, the executive committee meeting of the organisation held on Monday decided to hold the organisation’s AGM on August 10 and the election of the new executive committee on August 11.

Initially, FNCCI had prepared to host its AGM on April 10. However, the date was deferred to May 20 due to the unfavourable circumstances created by COVID-19. Then as the lockdown prolonged, FNCCI could not hold its AGM even on the given date.

The FNCCI leadership was then criticised for delaying the AGM and its members had been pressurising the leadership to announce the AGM date.

As per FNCCI’s statute, the organisation’s AGM should be held within mid-April.

Umesh Lal Shrestha, vice-president of FNCCI, informed that the AGM date was finalised for August 10 as the lockdown and mobility has been eased.

“We’ve set the date for the AGM based on current scenario of the pandemic. In case the crisis worsens in the coming days, this can hit the AGM date again. Combating the crisis is more important that FNCCI’s AGM and election as of today,” said Shrestha.

Owing to the spread of COVID-19, FNCCI leadership, especially its President Bhawani Rana was against holding the FNCCI AGM soon.

As per a provision in FNCCI statute, the current Senior Vice-President of FNCCI, Shekhar Golchha, will become the new president automatically.

FNCCI’s Vice-Presidents — Chandra Dhakal and Kishore Pradhan — have officially decided that they would vie for the post of senior vice-president of FNCCI.

