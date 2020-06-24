FNCCI to hold annual meet, election on August 10, 11

KATHMANDU, JUNE 23
The annual general meeting (AGM) and the executive committee election of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), which was delayed due to the spread of COVID-19, has been slated for August 10 and 11.
As per FNCCI, the executive committee meeting of the organisation held on Monday decided to hold the organisation’s AGM on August 10 and the election of the new executive committee on August 11.
Initially, FNCCI had prepared to host its AGM on April 10. However, the date was deferred to May 20 due to the unfavourable circumstances created by COVID-19. Then as the lockdown prolonged, FNCCI could not hold its AGM even on the given date.
The FNCCI leadership was then criticised for delaying the AGM and its members had been pressurising the leadership to announce the AGM date.
As per FNCCI’s statute, the organisation’s AGM should be held within mid-April.
Umesh Lal Shrestha, vice-president of FNCCI, informed that the AGM date was finalised for August 10 as the lockdown and mobility has been eased.
“We’ve set the date for the AGM based on current scenario of the pandemic. In case the crisis worsens in the coming days, this can hit the AGM date again. Combating the crisis is more important that FNCCI’s AGM and election as of today,” said Shrestha.
Owing to the spread of COVID-19, FNCCI leadership, especially its President Bhawani Rana was against holding the FNCCI AGM soon.
As per a provision in FNCCI statute, the current Senior Vice-President of FNCCI, Shekhar Golchha, will become the new president automatically.
FNCCI’s Vice-Presidents — Chandra Dhakal and Kishore Pradhan — have officially decided that they would vie for the post of senior vice-president of FNCCI.
Jhapa, June 22 Kankai Municipality has sealed the entire municipality area for five days fearing possible spread of COVID-19 infection in the community in Jhapa. A meeting held in the municipality today decided to seal the municipality vicinity till June 27. In a notice, the municipality has a Read More...
Bhojpur, June 22 Lawmaker from Bhojpur Sudan Kiranti quarantined himself upon arrival in his home district from Kathmandu at Ram Prasad Rai Rural Municipality in Bhojpur. Province 1 Assembly member Kiranti said he was staying in quarantine as per government regulation to prevent possible c Read More...
Damauli, June 22 Close Circuit TV cameras are all set to be installed to carry out research on leopards in 4,000 hectare forest areas of the nine wards at Bhanu Municipality, Tanahun. As many as 36 CCTV cameras will be installed at a distance of one kilometre. Tanahun Division Forest Office Ch Read More...
‘Our only source of income dried up after lockdown’ Gaighat, June 22 Private schools have started calling parents and guardians to pay fees during the lockdown in Udayapur. Parents said schools had called repeatedly asking for fees, including admission fee. “I was called repeatedly to Read More...
Kathmandu, June 22 CDC Group Plc, the UK’s impact investor for Africa and South Asia, has appointed Rabi Rayamajhi as its country representative for Nepal. Rayamajhi will be based at CDC’s representative office here, where he will work closely with CDC teams across Asia. He will help a Read More...
Kathmandu, June 22 The Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON) has formed a committee to conduct a study on how to reopen the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse), which has been closed since the lockdown was imposed by the government to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The committee which was formed on Read More...
KATHMANDU On June 11, the government relaxed the ongoing lockdown despite Nepal continuing to register new coronavirus cases. The decision was made to alleviate humanitarian and economic crisis. The lockdown is being eased in different phases. With the easing, a few private businesses includin Read More...
The US Transportation Department on Monday accused the Indian government of engaging in “unfair and discriminatory practices” on charter air transportation services to and from India and issued an order requiring Indian air carriers to apply for authorization prior to conducting charter flights. Read More...