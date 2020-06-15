FNCCI under pressure to hold annual meet, election soon

KATHMANDU, JUNE 14
The leadership of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) is under pressure to call the annual general meeting (AGM) and hold the election for the next executive committee.
Though the FNCCI had planned to hold its AGM and election on April 10 and 11, the organisation had deferred its AGM plan until the next notice amid different circumstances caused by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, as the lockdown has been made flexible and business activities are resuming gradually, the FNCCI leadership is under pressure to hold the election as the tenure of the current leadership was over almost two months ago.
“We could not hold the AGM and the election on time due to the unfavourable situation caused by the spread of the coronavirus. However, as things have eased gradually the FNCCI should immediately announce the new AGM date and election,” said an executive committee member of FNCCI who did not want to be named.
Under the current provision in the FNCCI statute, the current Senior Vice-President Shekhar Golchha will be the next president of the organisation.
However, election will be held for other posts including that of the senior vice-president.
Among others, stakes are high in the election for the post of senior vice-president.
FNCCI’s Vice Presidents — Chandra Dhakal and Kishore Pradhan — have already publicly announced that they will vie for the post of senior vice-president of FNCCI in the upcoming election.
Following their announcement, panels of both potential candidates for senior vice-president have started their campaigning, as per FNCCI sources.
While Kishore Pradhan is backed by industrialists such as Golchha, Pashupati Murarka and Dinesh Pradhan, Chandra Dhakal has the support of Bhawani Rana, Chandi Dhakal and Umesh Lal Shrestha.
