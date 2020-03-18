FNCSI suspends its programmes

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 17

The Federation of Nepal Cottage and Small Industries (FNCSI) has suspended its programmes amid the fear of coronavirus outbreak.

Issuing a press statement today, FNCSI officials said that the scheduled programmes of the organisation have been suspended as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Similarly, FNCSI also said that scheduled events were suspended in line with the government’s appeal not to conduct public programmes, conferences and festivals.

“As the World Health Organisation has categorised Nepal as a high-risk zone for possible outbreak of coronavirus, it is the responsibility of all of us to adopt necessary precautions,” reads the FNCCI statement.

Umesh Prasad Singh, acting chairman of FNCSI, said that the virus has directly affected the small- and medium-scale industries and enterprises due to a halt in the supply of necessary raw materials. Moreover, he said that industries are also lacking enough manpower as workers prefer to stay safe at home rather than coming and working in the factory.

A version of this article appears in print on March 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook