HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: GO Automobiles Pvt Ltd (GO Ford), an authorised dealer for Ford vehicles in Nepal, has introduced Ford Festive Offer.

This year, under Ford Festive Offer, keeping in mind customers’ convenience, they can choose one of the three offers available and also enjoy regular benefits like cash discount, road tax for the fiscal year and one year free insurance, as per a media release.

In the first offer, the customer can choose three random scratch cards from the box and win up to Rs 450,000. Under this offer, customer can avail comprehensive insurance and basic accessories as well with every purchase.

In the second offer, customers will be exempted from paying any kind of EMI for first six months. This offer can be available through Machhapuchchhre Bank and GO Ford will be pay the interest of the customer for first six months. In this option customer can also avail accessories and insurance.

In the third offer, customers can take the delivery of the vehicle by providing 30 per cent down payment and also providing delivery order of 50 per cent from the bank.

For the remaining 20 per cent, customer will be provided a grace period of four months in which the customer will pay the remaining amount in equal instalments every month. Upon clearing of the remaining amount, bank loan will be processed so that customer does not have to bear EMI of the bank.

This offer is available across variants of Ford Figo, Ford Aspire, Ford Freestyle and Ford EcoSport.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 20, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook