Former Australian politician inaugurates college run by Nepali entrepreneur

KATHMANDU: International Institute of Education (IIE), a Vocational Education and Training (VET) college established this year, was officially inaugurated by Bruce Baird, AM, in Sydney, Australia on Monday.
The IIE is owned and run by Nepali entrepreneur Sagar Lohani.
The inauguration ceremony was held on the premises of IIE with the participation of industry stakeholders and community friends. All the participants including Braid — former Australian politician whose career included a stint as Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party in New South Wales — offered their best wishes to the IIE operations team for future endeavours.
Braid, who reviewed the ESOS Act 2000 of Australia in 2010, said that he was proud of the young entrepreneur’s team of IIE.
During the inauguration ceremony, Braid apprised of how he was pleased to see the progress of Nepali community in Australia.
International Institute of Education offers several VET courses including early childhood education and care, information technology, accounting, leadership and management, telecommunications, and a graduate diploma of management (learning).
Meanwhile, the process of developing new skilled courses for international students are underway, the Institute’s management team informed.
