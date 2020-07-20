Kathmandu, July 20
One of the major prerequisites that is heavily falling short for good governance in Nepal’s state mechanism is the absence of proper management, be it in government or non-government organisations, or at various tiers of administration.
Policy formulation needs to be implemented through a time-bound and result-oriented action plan as its end state. In this respect, there are no reasons why any project cannot be completed or why any organisation/institution cannot be developed in time if management guidelines are strictly followed with dedication, devotion and determination, believes former CEO of Nepal Eye Hospital, Major General (Retd) Daman B Ghale.
Immediately after his retirement from the military with 37 years of active service, Ghale was asked to take on a new role as the CEO of Nepal Eye Hospital at Tripureshwar. The former Major General of Nepal Army was requested by the hospital authority to accept the leading position. When he was appointed the CEO, the hospital management needed a lot of doctoring.
The health facility, at the time of his appointment, virtually was lacking in all aspects and running with a poor financial health. For him, it was a completely new sector. But with his vast experiences in the field of management and leadership, he found himself able to cope with the new challenges and to give a new perspective to managing the crisis in due course.
With the passing of time, he was able to transform the hospital into a neat, clean, organised, financially self-sustained, and one of the best quality service provider hospitals of the country within a period of seven years. In doing so in a tactful manner, he was able to gain cooperation from his team including doctors, technical/non-technical staff, along with the executive board of the hospital.
On completion of seven years as the CEO, Ghale recently decided to take a clean break from the position and switch over to a new responsibility as one of the Board of Directors of the hospital’s Executive Committee.
He believes in practical management and prescribes ten management tools, ready on his finger tips, while performing executive tasks, or delivering presentations anywhere as management experts:
In a Nutshell: Above mentioned are the very few basic and practical tips of management which seem quite simple but they carry long lasting implications in getting the right outcome, says Director Ghale.
Any executive, manager, head of the department and all the front liners in a managerial platform, need to follow the basic and practical management tips adhering the bottom up approach to perform the effective lead role in an organisation and be able to encourage fellow employees working under their leadership.
