Fuel becomes cheaper

KATHMANDU: Nepal Oil Corporation has reduced the price of petrol and diesel by two rupees per litre each to Rs 106 a litre and Rs 95 per litre, respectively, effective from Tuesday.

Similarly, NOC has reduced the price of aviation turbine fuel by Rs 4.5 per litre to Rs 90 a litre. The corporation, however, has not made any adjustment in the price of liquefied petroleum gas.

Birendra Goit, a spokesperson for NOC, informed that the fuel prices have been reviewed in line with the rate of petroleum products sent by Indian Oil Corporation — the sole supplier of fuel to Nepal — for the second half of March.

