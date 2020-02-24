Gold makes new record of Rs 80,300 a tola 

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The gold price has set a new historic record of Rs 80,300 per tola in the domestic market again.

The price of yellow metal has increased by Rs 1,500 per tola compared to the fresh record of Rs 78,800 a tola on Sunday.

The Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA) has pointed out the worsening situation of coronavirus in China for increasing gold prices in the domestic market. The rise in coronavirus cases made investors invest in safe havens such as gold, hence, the price is unlikely to drop at this moment.

