KATHMANDU: Gold price has made a new record as it climbed to a fresh Rs 99,300 per tola on Friday.

Data from the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association showed an increase of Rs 300 in gold price today, compared to that of Thursday’s Rs 99,000 per tola.

On the other hand, the price of silver on Friday stands at Rs 1200 per tola which was Rs 1,225 per tola a day before.

The price of yellow metal is making a record every passing day in national and international bullion market as investors prefer safe-haven assets amid economic uncertainty triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

