Gold Price bounces back to 100k plus mark, reaches Rs 100,400

KATHMANDU: The per tola price of gold that had been decreasing in the last few days, dropping below the historic 100,000 per tola mark, has risen again and stands at Rs 100,400 per tola on Tuesday.
According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold rate in the domestic market increased by Rs 2,200 per tola, today. The precious metal was priced at Rs 98,200 per tola on Monday.
Similarly, the price of the silver has also increased by Rs 65 to Rs 1,380 per tola. It was priced at Rs 1,315 on Monday.
Gold price had seen a constant rise since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and had reached a record high of Rs 103,500 per tola on August 7, before starting a downward trend.
Although the Federation had expressed its belief that the price of the precious yellow metal will decline further in the coming days, the gold price seems to ‘have a call of its own’.
